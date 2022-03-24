Idaho bans abortions after six weeks as Oklahoma, Florida work on similar laws
Inspired by Texas, Idaho has become the latest state to ban abortions after six weeks. As legislatures in Florida and Oklahoma look at similar laws, NBC News' Chloe Atkins reports on the current state of abortion access across the country.March 24, 2022
