BREAKING: Idaho inmate and alleged accomplice are captured after escape

Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt
March 21, 202403:05
Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt

Idaho police have captured an escaped inmate and his suspected accomplice who have allegedly murdered two people. The suspects were arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho after a short car chase. March 21, 2024

