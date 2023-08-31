IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10

  • Idalia impacts coastal communities in North Carolina with flooding and strong winds

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska sets world record for women's sports attendance

    00:30

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08

  • NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida

    04:05

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

  • Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report

    02:05

  • Idalia lessens to Category 3 hurricane but 12-16 foot storm surge persists

    04:35

  • Gainesville and University of Florida anticipating more dramatic side of Idalia

    03:19

  • First 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations

    03:50

  • Tennessee GOP votes to silence once-expelled state rep. during special session

    01:09

  • Loch Ness Monster hunters launch massive search to foster new interest

    04:11

  • FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief who kissed a player on the lips

    03:31

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • New York City and state face off in ongoing migrant crisis

    03:53

  • Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head

    02:46

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston

02:59

NBC News' Wendy Woolfolk reports from Charleston, S.C., after Idalia rolled through the state as a powerful tropical storm and brought strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and fifth-highest tide on record.Aug. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10

  • Idalia impacts coastal communities in North Carolina with flooding and strong winds

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska sets world record for women's sports attendance

    00:30

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All