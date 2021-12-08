Identifying top health and wellness trends for 2022

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Identifying top health and wellness trends for 202203:21
Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’04:38
Identifying top wedding trends for 202203:14
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter02:35
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena00:33
Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing01:56
Investigators chasing new lead in 2017 murders of Indiana teen girls03:57
Alleged victim testifies in Maxwell's involvement with Epstein abuse04:19
Jussie Smollett trial in alleged hate crime hoax wrapping up03:26
Making it rain: Why the controversial practice of cloud seeding is causing a flurry as drought ravages the West04:45
Demand for Covid vaccine increases as omicron variant spreads across U.S. 03:47
Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune00:12
Biden warns Putin of ‘very real costs’ if Russia takes military action in Ukraine04:39
13-year-old killed, multiple injured in Los Angeles shooting00:15
Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call01:55
Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount03:17
Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts03:29
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions01:49
Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps02:52
Identifying top health and wellness trends for 202203:21
As 2022 approaches, Editor-in-Chief of Well+Good, Kate Spies, joins News NOW to identify what the top health and wellness trends are expected to be next year. Dec. 8, 2021
Identifying top health and wellness trends for 202203:21
Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’04:38
Identifying top wedding trends for 202203:14
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter02:35
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena00:33