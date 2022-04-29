IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Teacher contracts in Southlake, Texas, ban criticism of school district

    Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial

Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains the details being revealed and Danny Cevallos reports on the legal precedent of releasing jurors’ names.April 29, 2022

