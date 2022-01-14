Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage
A judge in Illinois overturned a sexual assault conviction for a teen after telling the court the days he’d spent in jail were enough. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports how the decision has sparked outrage across the U.S.Jan. 14, 2022
