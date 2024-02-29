IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Illinois judge rules Trump can be removed from primary ballot
Feb. 29, 202400:52
NBC News NOW

Illinois judge rules Trump can be removed from primary ballot

00:52

An Illinois judge ruled that former President Donald Trump could be taken off of the state's ballot for the primary election over the Jan 6. riot at the U.S. capitol. Illinois becomes the third state where Trump has been deemed ineligible for the primary ballot. Feb. 29, 2024

