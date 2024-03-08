IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending
March 8, 202403:12

  • Video shows moments gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Philadelphia

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    New bi-partisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

    02:40

  • Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

    04:23

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55

  • Opening statements as father of Michigan school mass shooter goes on trial

    01:48

  • Miami terminates lease with Seaquarium after questions of animal safety

    01:25

  • U.S. Army intelligence analyst indicted for allegedly leaking intelligence

    03:19

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30

  • Daylight savings explained: Why do we adjust our clocks

    02:44

  • Dating apps use AI to help users find their dream partner

    03:58

  • ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ team on bringing the beloved film to Broadway

    05:28

  • Actor Jermaine Fowler speaks about new film ‘Ricky Stanicky’

    06:09

  • DNA leads to arrest in Virginia cold case murders

    01:48

  • Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home

    01:51

  • Four indicted in connection to killing of Arizona teen

    02:33

  • Trump co-defendant's lawyer testifies in front of Georgia Senate

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending

03:12

Dalton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoed a measure that called for an outside investigation into her spending over alleged misuse of public funds.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Video shows moments gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Philadelphia

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    New bi-partisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

    02:40

  • Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

    04:23

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All