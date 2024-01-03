IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque

NBC News NOW

Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque

01:35

The FBI is not investigating the shooting of an imam outside a Newark, N.J., mosque as authorities continue to determine a motive. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports that the imam is expected to survive and why the FBI has not entered the investigation yet.Jan. 3, 2024

    Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque

