IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Immediate action needed to address global warming, according to new U.N. report

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rob Riggle shines spotlight on the problem with plastic in new doc

    05:13

  • Plastic rocks found on remote Brazilian island are 'terrifying,' scientists say

    01:04

  • Biden admin approves Alaskan oil project despite Democrats' objections

    01:44

  • EPA administrator: 'We are here to stay' at Ohio derailment site

    02:45

  • NTSB: Ohio train derailment was '100% preventable'

    05:26

  • Criminal referral filed in East Palestine derailment, Pennsylvania governor says

    01:23

  • EPA administrator: 'Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created'

    03:55

  • CEO of Norfolk Southern train company meets with Ohio residents

    01:46

  • Ohio water tested for health risks after train derailment

    02:16

  • EPA Administrator discusses efforts following the Ohio train derailment

    07:50

  • Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site

    01:25

  • Ohio town concerned about air safety after train derailment, controlled chemical release

    02:44

  • Deadline looms for states to agree on Colorado River water cuts

    02:09

  • Leaders at World Economic Forum to face reality of climate change on Swiss slopes

    04:42

  • Greta Thunberg detained while protesting German coal mine

    02:23

  • Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces

    04:31

  • City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55

  • Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

    01:16

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Immediate action needed to address global warming, according to new U.N. report

02:27

The United Nations released a new report from data collected from thousands of scientists claiming that urgent action needs to be taken to prevent a global catastrophe. NBC’s Denise Chow breaks down those key takeaways from the report six years in the making. March 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Immediate action needed to address global warming, according to new U.N. report

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rob Riggle shines spotlight on the problem with plastic in new doc

    05:13

  • Plastic rocks found on remote Brazilian island are 'terrifying,' scientists say

    01:04

  • Biden admin approves Alaskan oil project despite Democrats' objections

    01:44

  • EPA administrator: 'We are here to stay' at Ohio derailment site

    02:45

  • NTSB: Ohio train derailment was '100% preventable'

    05:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All