How voters in Duval County, Florida, are dealing with inflation  

Roughly 64 percent of Floridians blame the Biden administration for inflation however, voters also recognize other factors like Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain issues for increasing costs. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster is in Duval County, Florida asking residents how they are adjusting spending habits given the current economy. May 11, 2022

