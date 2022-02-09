IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community
Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community04:16
NBC News' Joe Fryer takes a deeper look into why the winter months are harder for members of the LGTBQ community, and gets advice from mental health experts. Feb. 9, 2022
