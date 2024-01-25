In-N-Out shutters Oakland location due to excessive crime claims

Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home03:56
- Now Playing
In-N-Out shutters Oakland location due to excessive crime claims04:12
- UP NEXT
Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action05:19
Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny03:21
Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence02:26
Video captures aftermath of 10-year-old boy bitten by shark in Bahamas02:46
Rep. Dean Phillips challenges Biden in presidential bid04:42
DeSantis campaigns in South Carolina ahead of NH primary05:02
Top Story with Tom Llamas - January 19 | NBC News NOW40:50
Nikki Haley speaks out over controversial remarks on race04:49
Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon03:26
Top Houthi leader claims they are at war with the U.S.02:49
Watch: WWII vet meets first great-great-granddaughter in viral moment02:47
Video shows Vermont state troopers rescue a child from frozen pond03:10
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting05:21
American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter04:25
Trump targets Haley during campaign with attacks on race and gender04:39
Nikki Haley drops out of New Hampshire debate, trails behind Trump in polls04:14
Trump resumes legal battles in court after Iowa primary win03:36
Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home03:56
- Now Playing
In-N-Out shutters Oakland location due to excessive crime claims04:12
- UP NEXT
Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action05:19
Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny03:21
Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence02:26
Play All