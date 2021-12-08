Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing
01:56
Share this -
copied
The death toll has risen and crews are searching for survivors after a deadly volcanic eruption in Indonesia. As NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez explains, more hot gas, ash, and lava could still further devastate the area.Dec. 8, 2021
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena
00:33
Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing
01:56
Investigators chasing new lead in 2017 murders of Indiana teen girls
03:57
Alleged victim testifies in Maxwell's involvement with Epstein abuse
04:19
Jussie Smollett trial in alleged hate crime hoax wrapping up
03:26
Making it rain: Why the controversial practice of cloud seeding is causing a flurry as drought ravages the West