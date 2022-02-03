Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter
03:21
The Omicron variant is wreaking havoc on the labor force with companies being hit with supply chain issues and record inflation. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains how one organization that helps people experiencing homelessness is impacted due to these major issues. Feb. 3, 2022
Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight
03:44
Now Playing
Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter
03:21
UP NEXT
1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later
02:40
Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.
02:51
Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge
05:01
Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’