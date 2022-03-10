IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: TSA to extend mask mandate for planes, public transportation until April 18

  • Now Playing

    Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

    02:15

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue

    01:58

  • Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:44

  • U.S. gas prices soar

    02:06

  • U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23

  • Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23

  • Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:24

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    02:01

  • How Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact the American economy

    01:27

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

  • What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know

    02:54

  • Gas prices soar amid crisis in Ukraine

    02:08

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31

  • Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration 

    05:08

  • Rent prices expected to increase another 10 percent in next year

    03:33

NBC News NOW

Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

02:05

The Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index continued to rise, increasing by 0.8 percent in February, or 7.9 percent year over year, on track with economists’ expectations.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

    02:15

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All