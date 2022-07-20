IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war

NBC News NOW

Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war

NBC News’ Ellison Barber has a closer look inside a Ukrainian town six miles away from the frontlines of the war and the harrowing stories of survival from residents who managed to flee Russian occupation. July 20, 2022

    Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war

