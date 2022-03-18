IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Inside look at the rising 'ghost gun' market in the U.S.

06:25

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard takes an in-depth look into the surging "ghost gun" market in America. The untraceable firearms are built from easy-to-use kits that can be bought online or at a gun show. March 18, 2022

