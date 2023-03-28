IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Inside the Drone Racing League 

Inside the Drone Racing League 

The Drone Racing League, which is part competition, part technology, and part entertainment, is the latest innovation in the world of sports. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz speaks with the league’s president and top players to dive into the future of organization. March 28, 2023

    Inside the Drone Racing League 

