Conversion therapy is a practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation. A new study found those who have experienced the “treatment” are nearly twice as likely to attempt suicide. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has more on the effort to protect LGBTQ+ youth via conversion therapy bans.Feb. 22, 2022
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy
