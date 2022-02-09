Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need
04:24
Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar, the pair behind BLK & Bold Specialty Coffee, give an inside look into the first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company and its mission to give back to the community. Feb. 9, 2022
