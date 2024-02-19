IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'
Feb. 19, 2024
    Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'

Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'

The Apple TV+ limited series starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner was a yearslong undertaking to bring the stories of World War II airmen to life, backed by Hollywood heavyweights Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman. NBC News' Chloe Melas reports on how her grandfather was member of the unit highlighted in the show. Feb. 19, 2024

