IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters

  • Now Playing

    Inside the start of the Afghan war

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    CIA officer speaks on Afghanistan secret mission for the first time

    03:22

  • Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control

    01:19

  • India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

    00:55

  • Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak

    00:52

  • Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years

    01:30

  • Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship arrives in Toulon, France

    00:34

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

    01:10

  • Protests grow in Mexico over accusations of 'femicide cover-up'

    03:21

  • Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust

    03:28

  • Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    00:52

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Watch: Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

    01:24

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • John Kerry's handshake with Venezuelan leader raises questions 

    03:38

  • Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico

    01:47

  • Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester

    00:43

  • Watch: Climate change activists glue themselves to Andy Warhol painting in Australia

    00:43

  • North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward eastern sea

    00:20

NBC News NOW

Inside the start of the Afghan war

11:17

In an exclusive report, NBC News’ Richard Engel takes a look inside a CIA operation in the early days of the Afghan war where one officer involved is trying to give meaning to the battles he fought and the loss he experienced. Nov. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Inside the start of the Afghan war

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    CIA officer speaks on Afghanistan secret mission for the first time

    03:22

  • Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control

    01:19

  • India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

    00:55

  • Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak

    00:52

  • Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All