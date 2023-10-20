IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy on confronting Gaetz at closed meeting: 'I told him to sit down'

    01:06

  • Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support

    02:25

  • Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry

    00:33

  • Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:33

  • Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry

    02:23

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Jordan falls short of speakership in second round of voting

    02:33

  • Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker

    01:29

  • Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:45

  • House speaker vote delayed until 11 a.m. Wednesday at earliest

    03:29

  • Rep. Jim Jordan falls short in first vote to become House speaker

    02:24

  • Ethics rules for Supreme Court a ‘good idea,’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett says

    03:13

  • House speaker vote planned for Tuesday as Jim Jordan rallies support

    02:06

  • Republicans nominate Rep. Jim Jordan to be next House speaker

    01:06

  • Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'

    01:13

  • Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

    01:51

  • Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

    02:08

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

    02:05

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

    00:36

NBC News NOW

Interim House Speaker McHenry threatens to quit as voting stalls

02:43

According to reports, interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry threatened to resign after Republicans pushed him to bring legislation to the floor without an explicit vote to expand his powers. This comes as Rep. Jim Jordan appeared to make little progress with the GOP holdouts. NBC News' Ryan Nobles shares the latest.Oct. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy on confronting Gaetz at closed meeting: 'I told him to sit down'

    01:06

  • Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support

    02:25

  • Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry

    00:33

  • Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:33

  • Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry

    02:23

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All