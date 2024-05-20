IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes
May 20, 202402:54
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court officially accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense minister of war crimes and crimes against humanity. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on the details of the accusations and how the ICC is also seeking arrest warrants for the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.May 20, 2024

