International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031
07:02
In 2031, the current space station will be taken out of orbit and land in the Pacific Ocean as NASA plans to create multiple new stations that will house government space programs and private companies. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino to discuss the commercialization of space travel. Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031
07:02
UP NEXT
Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment
05:16
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation
09:06
Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations
03:17
Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.
04:02
Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot