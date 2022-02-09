IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

  • Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company to cut 2,800 jobs

    03:09

  • Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’

    02:18

  • IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

    02:08

  • Teen arrested in homicide case that led to shooting death of Amir Locke

    01:49

  • Supreme court allows Alabama district map after lower court rules violation of voting rights act

    03:27

  • California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

    01:50

  • Congress hopes to pass bill to fund government and avert shutdown before February deadline

    01:05

  • Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective

    04:16

  • Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

    04:03

  • Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression

    03:22

  • State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest

    04:41

  • Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse

    00:37

  • Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

    04:05

  • Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border

    06:25

NBC News NOW

International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

07:02

In 2031, the current space station will be taken out of orbit and land in the Pacific Ocean as NASA plans to create multiple new stations that will house government space programs and private companies. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino to discuss the commercialization of space travel. Feb. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All