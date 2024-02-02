IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Several deaths reported after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Investigation finds U.S. prison labor linked to popular food brands

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim contestant guessed correct answer

    02:38

  • One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment

    05:24

  • Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

    04:05

  • Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert

    03:33

  • This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan

    02:22

  • DNA evidence helps Colorado detectives solve 1975 cold case

    03:37

  • Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial

    02:56

  • Ohio man fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwiches and keys

    02:37

  • Florida bans transgender people from updating driver's licenses

    01:58

  • Crane collapse at Boise airport hangar kills 3, injures several

    01:30

  • WATCH: Indiana lawmaker shows holstered gun to students advocating for gun control

    01:12

  • Wild weather predicted for the West Coast and beyond

    01:11

  • Taggers vandalize around 30 floors of a Los Angeles high-rise

    01:38

  • At least a dozen hurt in Boise building collapse

    01:13

  • Syphilis rates in the U.S. up 80% since 2018

    03:27

  • 'No change, no accountability': Mother reacts to social media reform hearing

    03:56

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11

  • Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned and dismantled

    01:33

NBC News NOW

Investigation finds U.S. prison labor linked to popular food brands

04:38

A new investigation found that several popular U.S. food companies are benefiting off of prison labor. NBC News' Valerie Castro talks to Investigative Reporter Robin McDowell about the findings in the report. Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Several deaths reported after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Investigation finds U.S. prison labor linked to popular food brands

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim contestant guessed correct answer

    02:38

  • One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment

    05:24

  • Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

    04:05

  • Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert

    03:33
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All