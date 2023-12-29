Investigation shows forced labor practices behind shopping deals

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As end of the year sales near, some of those deals may be products of modern-day slavery, according to the United Nations. A two-year study by NGO Transparentem found that migrant workers in one country had to pay recruitment fees to get their jobs, some working months or years in unsafe work conditions. Dec. 29, 2023

