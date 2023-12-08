IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Investments into NYC public transit highlights America's issues with trains

05:55

New York's new congestion pricing is set to go info effect in early 2024 as part of the push away from cars across the country. NBC's Sam Brock reports on how the controversy highlights the nation's many issues with trains. Dec. 8, 2023

