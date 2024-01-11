Iowa evangelical leader on why he backs DeSantis over Trump

- UP NEXT
Hunter Biden surprises GOP members by showing up to House contempt hearing01:27
Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized02:24
Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt04:00
Menendez says he will not resign while addressing allegations on Senate floor01:28
Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization02:44
The lasting impact of January 6th: Mayor Bowser on the battle to preserve America's democracy06:02
Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban02:30
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot01:46
Speaker Johnson: Situation at the southern border is 'unmitigated disaster'02:04
White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut03:15
Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas00:31
See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas02:32
Bidens make holiday visit to patients at Children's National Hospital07:09
Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump immunity claim02:05
White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps02:29
Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington01:51
Watch: Biden, Chief Justice Roberts honor Sandra Day O'Connor at funeral service02:36
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'02:08
Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election02:40
- UP NEXT
Hunter Biden surprises GOP members by showing up to House contempt hearing01:27
Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized02:24
Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt04:00
Menendez says he will not resign while addressing allegations on Senate floor01:28
Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization02:44
The lasting impact of January 6th: Mayor Bowser on the battle to preserve America's democracy06:02
Play All