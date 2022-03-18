IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included

    Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models

  • Idaho lawmakers seek to ban trans youth treatment

  • How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

  • Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids

  • President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden deliver ‘happy Pride Month’ message

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans transgender women and girls from high school sports

  • Amazon stands by its decision not to remove transgender youth book

  • How Arkansas ban on transition-related care will affect transgender minors

  • Malisa’s Story: Growing Up Transgender and a Grandfather’s Pride

  • Malisa’s Story: What It Means to Be a Transgender Child

  • ‘I Wanted to Be a Boy:’ Life as a 5-Year-Old Transgender Child

  • One Doctor Explains the Journey for Kids Who Are Transitioning

  • A Mother’s Letter to Her 5-Year-Old Transgender Child

  • Jacob’s Journey: Raising a Transgender Child

Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included

Iowa passed a new bill that bans transgender girls from participating in women sports. High school athlete Gavy Smith says playing sports helped her through her transition and that all trans youth "want is just to be included."March 18, 2022

