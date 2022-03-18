Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included
Iowa passed a new bill that bans transgender girls from participating in women sports. High school athlete Gavy Smith says playing sports helped her through her transition and that all trans youth "want is just to be included."March 18, 2022
Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included
