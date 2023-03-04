IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal

iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal

Police body camera video captured the moments when a driver was rescued after his car crashed into a canal in Martin County, Florida. Police were able to locate the driver thanks to his iPhone sending out an automated crash report to dispatchers. NBC News' Steven Romo details the life-saving technology. March 4, 2023

