IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

    04:08

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

    03:17

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

    03:38

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

    06:42

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

    03:07

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

    03:46

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17

  • President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

    03:35

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    04:25

  • What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

    05:06

  • Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

    03:19

  • Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin

    04:28

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

    04:00

  • August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

    07:04

NBC News NOW

Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

04:08

Deadly protests in Iran have entered their sixth day following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who died last week while in custody of the Islamic Republic’s ‘morality police’ over the country’s strict hijab rules. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports from Tehran.Sept. 22, 2022

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All