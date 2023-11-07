IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

    Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

  • Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

  • Colombian president orders recovery of $20 billion shipwreck treasure

  • Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

  • Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon

  • Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

  • Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

  • Police arrest suspect after 18-hour standoff at Hamburg Airport

  • Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake that killed dozens

  • California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

  • Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'

  • Israeli military video said to show Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip

  • 'We are thinking every single moment of our hostages,' Blinken says

  • WATCH: Emotional farewell for slain Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

At least 45 U.S. service members may have been injured in Iran-linked attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports on the rising tension in the Middle East.Nov. 7, 2023

