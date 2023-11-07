Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

- Now Playing
Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East04:28
Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis01:14
Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks00:38
Colombian president orders recovery of $20 billion shipwreck treasure02:24
Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:31
Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon03:27
Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:02
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital01:38
Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City00:40
Police arrest suspect after 18-hour standoff at Hamburg Airport01:06
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake that killed dozens01:26
California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala02:24
Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war02:58
Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting01:55
Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks02:18
Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'03:33
Israeli military video said to show Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip00:55
'We are thinking every single moment of our hostages,' Blinken says01:13
WATCH: Emotional farewell for slain Palestinian journalist in Gaza00:49
