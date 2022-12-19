IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti detained amid ongoing protests, state media says

NBC News NOW

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti detained amid ongoing protests, state media says

Amid ongoing demonstrations across Iran, authorities have detained one of the country’s most famous actresses after she expressed solidarity with the anti-government protests. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi breaks down what charges Taraneh Alidoosti is facing and how protesters are reacting to her high-profile arrest. Dec. 19, 2022

    Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti detained amid ongoing protests, state media says

