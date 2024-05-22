IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state
May 22, 202403:59
    Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state

Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state

Ireland, Spain, and Norway are said to be the latest countries to recognize a Palestinian state in a historic move being celebrated by the Palestinian authority and condemned by Israel. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on why the leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway have decided to recognize a Palestinian state now.May 22, 2024

    Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state

