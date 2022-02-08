IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

NBC News' Kevin Collier reports on why the IRS was quick to abandon plans to use third-party facial recognition technology to cut down online tax fraud. Feb. 8, 2022

