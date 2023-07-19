IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    Former Northwestern QB alleges school leaders turned blind eye to hazing

  • Trump target letter in election probe cites three federal statutes

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

  • Zinhle Essamuah joins NBC News Daily as newest co-anchor

  • Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug could slow disease, but comes with side effects

  • Search continues for missing infant boy and sister amid Pennsylvania flash floods

  • Sailor and dog rescued after missing in Pacific Ocean for 2 months

  • Actors hit picket lines for first full week of strike

  • 14-year-old hired to animate Lego scenes in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

  • Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial

  • Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

  • Trump, DeSantis and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

  • Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

  • Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland

  • FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

  • Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

  • Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond

  • Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee

IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

Two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee about the Department of Justice's investigation into Hunter Biden. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.July 19, 2023

