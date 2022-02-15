Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates
03:55
As Covid-19 cases continue to drop across the country, cities and states are rolling back their mask mandates, but some health experts say lifting Covid-19 measures might be premature. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains whether it’s too early to roll back mandates and how it could impact case numbers around the country. Feb. 15, 2022
