    Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates

    Ukrainian officials raise concern over possible Russian cyberattack

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times

  • Biden signals readiness to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia as Ukraine tensions build

  • Georgia may add police at polling places ahead of midterm elections

  • Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

  • Separated brothers reunited after 50 years

  • Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door

  • $57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service 

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements

  • Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles

  • How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

  • How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York

  • Ohio doctor charged in connection with alleged high-dose fentanyl deaths due in court 

  • Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections

  • LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total scoring

  • Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid

  • Businesses create divorce, gift registries to help people start single life

  • Black, queer designer breaks boundaries in fashion world

NBC News NOW

Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates

As Covid-19 cases continue to drop across the country, cities and states are rolling back their mask mandates, but some health experts say lifting Covid-19 measures might be premature. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains whether it’s too early to roll back mandates and how it could impact case numbers around the country. Feb. 15, 2022

Best of NBC News

