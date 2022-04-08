IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

04:28

The United Nations General Assembly voted yesterday to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council, but some say the move is not enough to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Former spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. and host of “Oh My World” on YouTube, Hagar Chemali, explains what more the U.N. could do in response to the war in Ukraine. April 8, 2022

