In Israel, thousands of mourners took to the streets after an armed assailant killed five people while firing from a motorcycle. This shooting is the latest in a string of attacks authorities say have been carried out by Arab assailants as the country’s security forces remain on high alert. March 31, 2022
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
06:49
El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years
04:58
Now Playing
Israel battles wave of terrorist attacks
02:14
UP NEXT
Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years
04:03
Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years
01:59
Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings