    Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

    NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

  • King Charles III marks second coronation in Scotland

  • Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

  • Thousands of Southern California hotel workers on strike

  • How online scammers are luring victims with romantic relationships

  • Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

  • How to safely celebrate the Fourth of July amid extreme weather

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

  • Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

  • Millions under severe weather threat ahead of Fourth of July holiday

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

  • An inside look at the Aspen Ideas Festival

  • What is the public opinion on affirmative action?

  • Extreme heat expected to disrupt July Fourth travel

  • Affirmative action ruling will impact ‘feeling of belonging’ on campuses, HBCU dean says

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action

  • Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'

  • Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign

Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

Israel says it has ended its two-day military operation at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank as militants from the Gaza Strip fired rockets towards Israel. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains whether tensions could rise further and how the international community is reacting to the increase in violent over the last two days. July 5, 2023

