Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old
Israel has become the first country in the world to roll out a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to citizens over the age of 60 as the omicron variant continues to spread around the world. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Tel Aviv. Jan. 3, 2022
