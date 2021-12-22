Israel to become first nation to offer fourth dose of Covid vaccine
Israel will become the first nation to offer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly and those at high risk in order to combat the spread of the omicron variant. NBC's Raf Sanchez has details on the country's plans and new travel restrictions.Dec. 22, 2021
