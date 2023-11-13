IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

    02:00

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

    02:33

  • How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

    02:28

  • Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat

    01:18

  • WATCH: Staff in Gaza hospital use cellphone torch to light medical procedure

    00:33

  • ‘Every human being is sacred’: Pope Francis calls for more aid into Gaza

    01:36

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

    02:18

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

    00:59

  • Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel

    00:50

  • More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism

    00:58

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

    02:20

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

    18:50

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

    02:28

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

    02:07

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

    02:53

  • 23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

    02:38

  • London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

    01:01

  • Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

    01:26

NBC News NOW

Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

03:39

Calls for a cease-fire are growing after a deadly weekend of fighting in Gaza where hospitals are on the verge of collapsing. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports on the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. Nov. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

    02:00

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

    02:33

  • How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

    02:28

  • Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat

    01:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All