IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken testifies on budget proposal to address 'shared global threats'

    05:32

  • Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    01:43

  • Biden signs bill that directs declassification of COVID-19 origins

    01:21

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court

    01:14

  • 'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing

    02:10

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

    04:24

  • Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day

    02:25

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • Kaine: Senate bill will 'declare definitively' Iraq wars are over

    01:19

  • Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

    01:34

  • Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40

  • Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

  • FBI finds personal information of Capitol Hill lawmakers and staff being sold on dark web

    01:44

  • Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry' for impact of train derailment in East Palestine

    05:32

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

    03:40

NBC News NOW

Israeli government's judicial reforms spark protests

02:51

Thousands are protesting in Israel over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans to reform the country’s supreme court. The U.S. is also putting pressure on the country after a new law could clear the way for fresh Jewish settlements in the West Bank. NBC’s Raf Sanchez has the latest on the political crisis.March 23, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Blinken testifies on budget proposal to address 'shared global threats'

    05:32

  • Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    01:43

  • Biden signs bill that directs declassification of COVID-19 origins

    01:21

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All