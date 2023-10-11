IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel warns fighting will intensify, GOP House speaker nominee, and California outlaws some food additives

  • Now Playing

    Israeli hostage stories emerge after being rescued from Hamas

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

    06:24

  • Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

    05:48

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

    05:10

  • Israeli survivor: 'So many emotions at once, adrenaline and fear'

    04:26

  • Putting the war in Israel into historical context

    03:21

  • Israeli dad is missing after rushing to save daughter from festival attack

    05:53

  • Israeli warplanes pummel the Gaza Strip as it regains control of land

    05:42

  • Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.4 billion

    03:04

  • U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria

    03:39

  • Walmart says weight loss drug users are buying less food

    03:40

  • U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September

    03:02

  • Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases

    04:00

  • Jordan and Scalise emerge as frontrunners for House speaker

    04:46

  • Meet Liz Elting: One of Forbes’ "Richest Self-Made Women in America"

    06:34

  • Biden student loan debt cancellations total $127 billion

    03:53

  • Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance

    03:12

  • Who might succeed McCarthy as House speaker?

    04:15

  • When could Trump testify in New York civil trial?

    03:49

  • Manhunt underway for gunman in Morgan State University shooting

    01:28

NBC News NOW

Israeli hostage stories emerge after being rescued from Hamas

03:39

The Israeli bombardment on targets in the Gaza Strip continues as the Israeli military learns more about the Hamas attacks and prepares for a possible ground assault on Gaza City. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the latest developments from the ground on the escalating Israel-Hamas war.Oct. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Israeli hostage stories emerge after being rescued from Hamas

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

    06:24

  • Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

    05:48

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

    05:10

  • Israeli survivor: 'So many emotions at once, adrenaline and fear'

    04:26

  • Putting the war in Israel into historical context

    03:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All