Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

- Now Playing
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
- UP NEXT
House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill03:07
Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war02:26
Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside02:35
Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital01:38
Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City00:40
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey00:45
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp01:01
‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food01:54
Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel02:10
Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’01:32
Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’04:20
Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit02:47
Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp00:49
Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis00:41
Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack02:44
Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza01:15
Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues04:14
Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance01:01
An exclusive inside-look at Israel's 'Oasis of Peace'02:24
- Now Playing
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
- UP NEXT
House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill03:07
Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war02:26
Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside02:35
Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital01:38
Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City00:40
Play All