  • Senate try to work on deal for border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

  • Protesters in Tel Aviv demand government action on Hamas hostage release

    Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

    Calls for ceasefire grow louder after Israeli military kills 3 hostages

  • New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

  • ‘We can’t handle it anymore’: Gaza resident says after reported hospital raid

  • Funeral held for Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of three hostages killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel

  • Israeli military admits to killing 3 hostages in Gaza, stirring outrage

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

  • Thousands rally in Tel Aviv for remaining hostages to be released

  • U.S. warship shoots down 14 drones over Red Sea

  • Mourners hold funeral held for Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza

  • Funeral held for Hamas hostage killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

  • Hundreds protest in Tel Aviv after IDF mistakenly kills 3 hostages

  • Israeli troops preparing for escalations with Hezbollah amid fears of broader conflict

  • Israeli military accidentally kills 3 hostages after mistaking them for Hamas fighters

  • NSC Spokesman: Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF ‘tragic, heartbreaking event’

  • IDF takes responsibility for accidental deaths of three hostages in Gaza

  • Sidal Abu Jamea's parents mourn the loss of their 7-year-old daughter

Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

Israel confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces mistakenly killed three male Israeli hostages in Gaza. NBC News’ Hala Gorani reports on the reactions to their deaths and the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.Dec. 18, 2023

