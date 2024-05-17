Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

- Now Playing
Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza03:47
- UP NEXT
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza01:20
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys02:04
Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says02:19
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid01:44
Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians02:13
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do01:59
Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving05:10
Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue04:54
Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza02:18
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza01:08
'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah01:46
Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza01:14
WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah04:16
American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure02:23
Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba01:25
Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah01:59
College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions01:59
Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive03:47
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
- Now Playing
Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza03:47
- UP NEXT
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza01:20
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys02:04
Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says02:19
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid01:44
Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians02:13
Play All